July 15 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after struggling with a steep fall in coal prices since 2011.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said its U.S. units have filed for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but its other operations including those in Canada and the UK are not included in the filings.

The company said terms of the restructuring assume senior lenders will convert all of their debt into equity. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)