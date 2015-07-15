(Adds background)
July 15 Walter Energy Inc filed for
bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, becoming the latest coal
miner to do so as they struggle with a steep fall in prices
since 2011.
The company said only its U.S. units have filed for a
prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and that
operations in Canada and the UK are not included in the filings.
Pre-negotiated bankruptcies are designed to sail through
legal proceedings faster than a typical bankruptcy.
Walter Energy, which has coal mines in Alabama and West
Virginia, said terms of the restructuring assume senior lenders
will convert all of their debt into equity.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company also said it had
enough cash to assure that vendors and suppliers would be paid
during the reorganization process.
Walter Energy, whose shares have lost almost all their value
in the last 12 months, warned in May it would have to seek
bankruptcy protection if it failed to restructure its debt.
Walter Energy had total debt of $3.02 billion as of March
31, according to a regulatory filing.
The company's bankruptcy filing comes on the heels of
Patriot Coal Corp's second Chapter 11 filing in May.
Patriot filed for bankruptcy protection just 18 months after
emerging from its previous Chapter 11, and said it was in
negotiations with a potential buyer.
Low demand for steel and a glut of metallurgical coal have
depressed prices for the steel-making commodity, while thermal
coal demand has weakened with power utilities switching to
cheaper and cleaner natural gas.
Steel-making coal made up more than 90 percent of Walter
Energy's coal sales in 2014. The company also produces coke and
natural gas, besides thermal coal.
The company, which has been in the red for the last two
years, in February forecast a 10 percent drop in steel-making
coal sales in 2015, citing sluggish Chinese and European demand.
Walter Energy, which began as a construction company in
1946, dabbled in mortgage finance and various industrial
manufacturing businesses before buying coal assets in 1970s.
At its peak, the company, then called Walter Industries Inc,
had more than $2.4 billion in revenue and about 25,000
employees.
But the company closed or divested all of its non-coal
businesses by 2009, when it re-branded itself as Walter Energy.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)