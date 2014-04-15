* To idle Wolverine, Willow Creek and Brule mines
April 15 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc
said it would idle its Canadian mines and temporarily lay off
about 700 employees, in the latest sign of stress in the
industry.
The company said it would immediately stop production at its
Wolverine and Willow Creek mines in British Columbia, while its
Brule mine in the same province would likely shut down by July.
Walter's shares, which rose as much as 5.7 percent in
morning trading, were down 1.6 percent at $7.67 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Coal companies are struggling with weak prices and a sharp
drop in demand for both thermal coal, used in power generation,
and metallurgical coal, used to make steel.
James River Coal Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection last week.
With so-called "met" coal prices at $120 per ton for the
hard coking variety, Walter's Canadian operations were losing
about $27 million in annualized earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Brean Capital analyst
Lucas Pipes wrote in a note.
The decision to idle the mines also highlighted Walter's
increasing dependence on its U.S. operations, he said.
The company's cost of sales in Canada was $132.55 per ton in
the fourth quarter, compared with $93.63 in the United States,
Walter said in February.
Morgan Stanley analyst Evan Kurtz said in a note that the
idling of the mines would be positive for Walter's liquidity.
Walter, which said it would continue to operate preparation
plants to complete the processing of stockpiled coal, said it
expected to record a severance charge of about $7 million in the
second quarter.
The company said last year that it could cut production at
underperforming mines and explore the sale of non-core assets.
Walter cut its capital expenditure by about 60 percent to
$154 million in 2013 and said in February that it expects to
spend less than $150 million in 2014.
