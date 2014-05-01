BRIEF-Lithium X appoints Bassam Moubarak chief financial officer
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc's loss mounted as depressed prices continued to weigh on margins.
The company's net loss widened to $92.2 million, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $49.4 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Oshkosh Defense awarded $258 million from U.S. Army for recapitalization of heavy vehicle fleet