(Adds allegations, whistleblower, case citation, stock price,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 4 Walter Investment Management Corp
agreed to pay $29.63 million to resolve allegations that it
submitted false claims related to a U.S. Department of Housing
and Urban Development program that insures reverse mortgages.
The settlement announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Justice resolved claims that Walter violated the federal False
Claims Act through its servicing of mortgages insured under
HUD's Home Equity Conversion Mortgages program.
The government alleged that Walter's Reverse Mortgage
Solutions Inc unit from August 2009 to March 2015 submitted
claims for interest payments to which it was not entitled.
It also alleged that Walter units from July 2010 to October
2014 submitted false claims to HUD for the reimbursement of
unlawful referral fees by falsely representing them as lawful
sales commissions, including through the use of straw companies
to liquidate foreclosed properties.
Reverse mortgages let homeowners, typically the elderly,
borrow against the equity in their homes, with no repayments
required until the borrowers die or the homes are sold.
The HUD program offers reimbursements for reverse mortgages
that are not fully repaid, provided that the servicers meet
various regulatory requirements and deadlines.
Walter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In an Aug. 10 regulatory filing, the Tampa, Florida-based
company said it expected a settlement would not include an
admission or finding of liability.
The False Claims Act lets whistleblowers sue on the
government's behalf, and share in recoveries.
Walter's settlement resolves allegations first made in a
2013 lawsuit by Matthew McDonald, a former Reverse Mortgage
Solutions executive from Florida. He will receive $5.15 million
from the settlement, the Justice Department said.
Walter shares were up 6 cents at $15.41 shortly before the
market close.
The case is U.S. ex rel. McDonald et al v. Walter Investment
Management Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Middle District of
Florida, No. 13-01705.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese and Richard Chang)