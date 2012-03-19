* Walter says money market funds need more reform
* Says industry has not engaged in productive talks
* Walter stops short of endorsing specific plan
By Sarah N. Lynch
March 19 A U.S. securities regulator said more
needs to be done to strengthen money market funds to protect
investors and reduce the risk to other financial markets, and
scolded the fund industry for not working with regulators on
reform.
Elisse Walter, a Democratic commissioner at the Securities
and Exchange Commission, stopped short of endorsing specific
reforms.
But she said the reforms the SEC adopted in 2010 were not
sufficient.
"I don't think that we can simply say that enough has been
done - that the Commission's latest rules have addressed all of
the problems," Walter said in remarks prepared for a fund
industry conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
She also criticized the industry for bringing its dialogue
with the agency "to an abrupt end."
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has so far been unsuccessful in
gaining enough support within the commission for a second round
of reforms for the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry.
She has said further steps are needed to stop potential
problems at money funds from spreading throughout the financial
system, as happened in the 2008 credit crisis when the Reserve
Primary Fund "broke the buck" with its net asset value falling
below $1.
The agency is considering requiring that funds set aside
capital against losses, restrict a portion of withdrawals or
eliminate fixed share prices.
But the agency is facing stiff opposition, from the industry
and from several SEC commissioners.
The critical holdouts include Republican Commissioners Troy
Paredes and Dan Gallagher, as well as Democrat Luis Aguilar, who
have all questioned the need for additional reforms.
They point to a series of new SEC rules adopted in 2010 that
tightened credit quality standards, shortened the maturities of
fund investments and imposed a new liquidity requirement, among
other things.
Walter's openness to reforms would not change the vote count
on the five-member commission.
Since Schapiro first laid out her vision for reforms in
November of last year, the money fund industry has gone on the
offensive and kicked its campaign into overdrive.
In recent weeks, major fund managers, including Fidelity,
have come to Washington to meet with reporters to discuss their
position.
The Investment Company Institute, the trade group for the
mutual fund industry, has been regularly posting blogs attacking
the SEC's reform plans.
Walter in her speech had harsh words for those tactics,
saying they were unproductive.
"I would like encourage you to move away from media
statements and instead move back to building upon the discussion
of the past two years," she said.
"I understand that there is risk in moving ahead with
additional reforms - especially in a time of low yields.
However, there is also significant risk in not acting."