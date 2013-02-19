BRIEF-Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
Feb 19 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc said on Tuesday it had received notice that an affiliate of hedge fund Audley Capital Advisors LLP plans to nominate a slate of five directors to its board.
The company said it had not had contact with Audley aside from the notice of intent.
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, May 31 U.S. companies signed business deals with Vietnam worth over $8 billion on Wednesday, including power projects and jet engines from General Electric Co and diesel generator technology from Caterpillar , the Commerce Department said.