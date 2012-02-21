* Q4 EPS $1.34 vs est $1.58/shr

* Q4 rev up 75 pct to $700 mln

Feb 21 Coal miner Walter Energy posted fourth-quarter results below Wall Street estimates, hurt by higher costs and a fall in income at its U.S. operations.

Costs and expenses more than doubled in the quarter, while income from its U.S. operations fell 8 percent.

For the October-December quarter, the company's earnings fell to $84 million, or 1.34 cents per share, from $92 million, or 1.72 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 75 percent to $700 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 1.58 per share, on revenue of $730.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $65.51 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.