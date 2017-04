June 14 Walter Energy Inc has pulled a planned $1.55 billion credit refinancing, Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reported on Friday, citing sources, sending the coal miner's shares lower.

The Morgan Stanley-led deal was pulled because of market conditions, the report said.

Walter's typically volatile shares dropped sharply after the news, and were down 17 percent at $12.16 by mid-afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)