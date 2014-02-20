UPDATE 1-U.S. steel shares jump as Trump orders probe of imports
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a U.S. national security risk.
Feb 20 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported a larger fourth-quarter loss after taking a $140.2 million charge.
Net loss increased to $174.3 million, or $2.79 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $71 million or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue slid about 1 percent to $472 million.
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a U.S. national security risk.
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)