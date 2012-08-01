Aug 1 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported on Wednesday that second-quarter profit fell sharply on lower prices, but results beat Wall Street estimates and its shares rose in after-hours trading.

The stock climbed 3 percent to $35.51 after closing at $34.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Net income was $32 million or 51 cents per share, compared with $114 million or $1.83 per share in the second quarter of 2011. Revenue fell to $678 million from $771 million a year earlier, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 36 cents per share and revenue of $665.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said average coal prices of its thermal and metallurgical coals dropped sharply by 11-13 percent, while costs rose. The entire U.S. coal industry is suffering from weak demand as utilities have switched to cheaper natural gas and steel demand has been hurt by the global economic slowdown.