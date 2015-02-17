Feb 17 U.S. coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss as it reined in expenses to make up for low coal prices.

Net loss narrowed to $128.1 million, or $1.83 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $174.3 million, or $2.79 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 39.5 percent to $285.6 million, hurt by the drop in coal prices. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)