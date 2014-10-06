(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text or
NAIROBI Oct 6 Kenya's Wananchi Group, a pay
television and high speed Internet operator, said on Monday it
had raised 11.6 billion shillings ($130 million) from existing
and new shareholders to fund its growth in east and southern
Africa.
Richard Bell, Wananchi's vice chairman, said the company
would invest the cash in expanding its fibre-optic network to
cover more homes in more cities across the region.
"We will also invest in exciting new technologies and
service platforms to improve the quality of our products," Bell
said in a statement.
The capital investment was led by Wananchi's existing
shareholders, including Altice and Liberty Global, as well as
new investors, Helios Investment Partners.
Founded in Nairobi six years ago, Wananchi's Zuku brand
covers a network of more than 200,000 homes in Kenya's capital
Nairobi and its second city of Mombasa, the company said.
Demand for broadband and pay TV in east Africa has been
growing in recent years in line with economic growth and
increased urbanisation.
(1 US dollar = 89.2500 Kenyan shilling)
