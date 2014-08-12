HONG KONG Aug 12 Wanda Commercial Properties
said on Tuesday that it will set up a joint venture
valued at HK$12.5 billion ($1.6 billion) with its parent to
invest in Australian real estate as part of a strategy to
diversify its earnings.
The joint venture will initially invest around HK$2.1
billion in a mixed-use commercial project in Queensland, Wanda
Commercial Properties said.
Wanda Commercial Properties will hold a 60 percent stake in
the joint venture, said the Hong Kong-listed arm of China's
largest commercial developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties.
"Such opportunities are in line with the group's strategy of
seeking to diversify its sources of income. Therefore, by
establishing a joint venture platform through Wanda Australia,
the board believes that it will provide a more responsive
structure for the group to capture such windows of opportunities
as they arise in Australia," Wanda Commercial Properties said.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)