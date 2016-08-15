BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
HONG KONG Aug 15 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties' shareholders approved on Monday the company's proposal to delist from Hong Kong's stock exchange, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, marking the bourse's biggest buyout to date.
The company held a shareholder meeting at 0200 GMT to vote on the plan, and it is expected to announce the result in the afternoon.
Parent Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, offered HK$52.8 ($6.81) per share to buy out the Hong Kong property unit, aiming to take it private before relisting it in China where it hopes to gain better valuations. ($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)