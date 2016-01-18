HONG KONG Jan 18 Wang Jianlin, China's richest man and chairman of property and entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, said on Monday he sees no problems with the overall property market in China because excess supply is mostly concentrated in smaller cities that make up a small portion of the national value.

Property inventory in so-called third- and fourth-tier cities could take between four and five years to digest, he added.

"China property market collapsing is only a view from the West, they have been saying this for 20 years...the major issue is restocking in third- and fourth-tier cities," Wang said at the Asia Financial Forum.

"Sales are highly concentrated in first- and second-tier cities, where 36 top cities account for three-fourths of the total sales value. So the portion from third- and fourth-tier cities is very low. As long as they destock slowly, there is no problem."