HONG KONG Jan 18 Wang Jianlin, China's richest
man and chairman of property and entertainment conglomerate
Dalian Wanda Group, said on Monday he sees no problems with the
overall property market in China because excess supply is mostly
concentrated in smaller cities that make up a small portion of
the national value.
Property inventory in so-called third- and fourth-tier
cities could take between four and five years to digest, he
added.
"China property market collapsing is only a view from the
West, they have been saying this for 20 years...the major issue
is restocking in third- and fourth-tier cities," Wang said at
the Asia Financial Forum.
"Sales are highly concentrated in first- and second-tier
cities, where 36 top cities account for three-fourths of the
total sales value. So the portion from third- and fourth-tier
cities is very low. As long as they destock slowly, there is no
problem."
