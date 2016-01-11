HONG KONG Jan 11 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group said 2015 revenue rose 19 percent from a year
earlier, beating its own target, boosted by a surge in sales in
leisure and financial operations as it diversifies away from its
core but slowing property business.
Owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda said
in a statement its revenue rose to 290.2 billion yuan ($44
billion) last year, some 9 percent above its own target.
Revenue at its property arm grew 4.4 percent to 190.5
billion yuan, said Dalian Wanda, the holding company of Hong
Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd.
Land area under Dalian Wanda's possession increased 22 percent
in 2015, while 26 new Wanda Plaza shopping malls and 10 new
hotels came into operation.
Dalian Wanda, which aggressively diversified away from
property business in the past year, said revenue from its
entertainment and leisure operations jumped 46 percent to 51.3
billion yuan, led by rises in its cinema and ticketing
operations.
Earlier this month Dalian Wanda extended its push into the
film business, agreeing to buy a majority stake in Legendary
Entertainment that valued the U.S. movie studio company at
between $3 billion and $4 billion, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Meanwhile revenue at Wanda Financial Group rocketed 700
percent to 20.9 billion yuan, the group said in its statement.
($1 = 6.5810 Chinese yuan renminbi)
