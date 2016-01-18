HONG KONG Jan 18 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group has set a lower target for 2016 revenue on expected
significant decline in real estate income as it diversifies away
from this core business, but said net profit is expected to
maintain relatively higher growth.
Dalian Wanda, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin,
said in an annual meeting over the weekend it sees revenues at
254.3 billion yuan ($38.65 billion) this year, according to its
statement on Monday, 12.4 percent lower than its 2015 revenue.
Revenue from its property arm is expected to be 130 billion
yuan, 32 percent lower than last year's 190.5 billion yuan. But
its net profit will see double-digit growth, Dalian Wanda Group,
which is the holding company of Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd, added.
Dalian Wanda, which aggressively diversified into
entertainment and leisure operations, as well as financial
business, said the two new growth drivers aim to achieve revenue
of 66.6 billion yuan and 21.2 billion yuan, respectively, up 23
percent and 1.4 percent.
The group added its investment company aims to complete
three substantial overseas and two domestic acquisitions,
excluding cinema chains. This year, 55 Wanda Plazas are
scheduled to open, more than double the previous year's total,
as also 14 new hotel properties.
($1 = 6.5788 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)