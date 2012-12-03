BEIJING Dec 3 China's privately-owned Dalian
Wanda Group, the world's largest movie theatre owner, is in
talks with "well-known" hotel brands for acquisition
opportunities in the United States, its chairman said on Monday.
Wanda, which also has interests in real estate, tourism and
department stores, bought U.S.-based movie theater chain AMC
Entertainment for $2.6 billion in September in one of China's
biggest overseas entertainment investments, and an example of
how Beijing is expanding its 'soft power' - or cultural
diplomacy - abroad.
The company will invest $10 billion in the United States
over the next decade and is in talks with famous hotel brands
for acquisitions in the Washington D.C. area, New York and Los
Angeles, Wang Jianlin, Wanda's chairman, said in an interview
with Reuters.
(Reporting by Terril Jones; Writing by Melanie Lee; Editing by
Kazunori Takada)