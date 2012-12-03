BEIJING Dec 3 China's privately-owned Dalian Wanda Group, the world's largest movie theatre owner, is in talks with "well-known" hotel brands for acquisition opportunities in the United States, its chairman said on Monday.

Wanda, which also has interests in real estate, tourism and department stores, bought U.S.-based movie theater chain AMC Entertainment for $2.6 billion in September in one of China's biggest overseas entertainment investments, and an example of how Beijing is expanding its 'soft power' - or cultural diplomacy - abroad.

The company will invest $10 billion in the United States over the next decade and is in talks with famous hotel brands for acquisitions in the Washington D.C. area, New York and Los Angeles, Wang Jianlin, Wanda's chairman, said in an interview with Reuters. (Reporting by Terril Jones; Writing by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)