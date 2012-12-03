(Adds details, quotes, background, byline)
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING Dec 3 Dalian Wanda Group, the world's
biggest owner of movie theaters, is in talks with leading
Hollywood studios to co-produce films and is looking to buy and
build hotels in major U.S. cities as the Chinese firm eyes a $10
billion 'soft power' spending spree.
The privately-owned group's founder and chairman Wang
Jianlin, 58 and ranked as China's third-richest man by Forbes,
told Reuters on Monday he was talking to "well-known" hotel
brands in the United States for possible acquisitions, though he
declined to name names.
His forays overseas - he bought U.S. movie theater chain AMC
Entertainment Inc for $2.6 billion in September and has
earmarked North America for $10 billion of deals over a decade -
are an example of China's 'soft power', or cultural diplomacy,
looking to win hearts and minds and promote understanding of
China abroad.
Wang, whose estimated $8 billion fortune has afforded him a
luxury yacht, private jet and shopping trips to Paris for
designer suits, advised other Chinese companies interested in
investing in the United States to avoid sensitive areas such as
defence, telecoms and political issues.
While Dalian Wanda, a major developer of department stores
and other commercial and tourism property, has provoked little
backlash over its AMC acquisition, some Chinese firms have hit
strong opposition when trying to buy foreign assets. Telecoms
equipment makers Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp
were cited in October by a U.S.
congressional report as being a potential security threat.
Chinese companies should try to do something American people
would appreciate, Wang said, such as investing in areas like
Kansas or Iowa that really need capital.
"Chinese enterprises being able to go to the United States
and acquire companies does represent a kind of soft power," he
said. "But this is just the beginning. Chinese firms still lag
far behind American companies. Maybe in 10 or 20 years we can
stand at the same level."
BOX-OFFICE
Wang said his group was in talks with "hotel management
companies in the United States ... seeking opportunities for
mergers and acquisitions.
"And we're in negotiations with the city governments of
Washington D.C., New York and other American cities for the
construction of hotels, department stores and commercial
properties," he said in an interview in his expansive 25th-floor
office in downtown Beijing, a room dominated by a painting by
Chinese artist Shu Qi, whose works Wanda is sponsoring at an
exhibition in the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Wang, who served in the army for 17 years before making his
fortune in property in Dalian in China's north-east, said his
company was talking with "the top six" Hollywood film studios
and will work with 3-4 of them on deals to co-finance and
co-produce movies.
China's box-office revenue is growing by about 30 percent a
year and could overtake North America by 2018, Wang said, noting
"The Life of Pi" earned as much in China as it has in North
America. The film, by Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, earned
$48.4 million in its first two weeks in the United States and
Canada.
"In five years, you'll see the box-office revenue of a movie
in the Chinese market will be about the same as the U.S.
market," he said, adding China's box-office sales should hit $3
billion this year, up from what Chinese authorities reported as
$2.1 billion in 2011.
Though a cinema mogul, Wang says he rarely watches movies
and has no preference for the films Wanda will help produce.
"I'm just an investor," he said. "I just provide cash to the
managers of the companies for film production."
"It's relatively easy to develop content for the Chinese
market," he said. "However, if we want to get into the
international market, in terms of content, it's not that easy.
For this we're cooperating with some of the U.S. internationally
well-known studios."
Fox film studio co-Chairman Jim Gianopulos told Reuters in
September that Wanda was near an agreement with the News Corp
unit to co-produce films in China.
China allows up to 34 foreign films to be distributed in
local cinemas each year. Fourteen must be in special format,
such as IMAX or 3D.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)