* Chinese investor on lookout for bank investments - FT
* Deutsche Bank, Dalian Wanda had informal contact -source
* Dalian expressed interest in Postbank -source
* Dalian, Postbank deal unlikely to succeed - source
HONG KONG/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 China's Dalian Wanda
Group has informally approached Deutsche Bank about
buying its Postbank business, but a deal is unlikely to
materialise, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Financial Times reported that Wanda, which is owned by
China's richest man Wang Jianlin, has set its sights on
investments in European banks, including Postbank, citing two
people familiar with the matter.
The source told Reuters that there were no formal talks with
Wanda about a Postbank transaction with Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Dalian Wanda Group on Monday said it had not contacted
Deutsche Postbank about potential acquisition plans. "Wanda and
Deutsche Postbank have not been in touch," it said.
Deutsche Bank, which bought Postbank in several steps from
2008 onwards for 6 billion euros ($6.37 billion), had planned to
sell the business to help to shrink its balance sheet.
But the German bank cannot afford to sell it below book
value without taking asset writedowns, a factor that has
prevented Deutsche Bank from selling it in the past.
The FT report said that the Dalian Wanda's hunt for
financial assets was at an early stage and aimed to diversify
its business away from real estate.
($1 = 0.9415 euros)
