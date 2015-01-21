UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
BEIJING Jan 21 Dalian Wanda Group Co, China's biggest property company, has agreed to buy a stake in Spanish football champions Atletico Madrid, the company said on Wednesday.
Dalian Wanda will purchase a 20 percent share of the club for 45 million euros ($52.03 million), the company said in a statement.
It is the first investment by a Chinese firm in a premier European football team. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.