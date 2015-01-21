BEIJING Jan 21 Dalian Wanda Group Co, China's biggest property company, has agreed to buy a stake in Spanish football champions Atletico Madrid, the company said on Wednesday.

Dalian Wanda will purchase a 20 percent share of the club for 45 million euros ($52.03 million), the company said in a statement.

It is the first investment by a Chinese firm in a premier European football team. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)