BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
HONG KONG, June 30 China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties said on Thursday it will hold a shareholders meeting in Beijing on Aug. 15, seeking approval for a plan to delist from the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Parent company Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, is offering $4.4 billion in cash to buy out the Hong Kong property unit, part of a plan to take it private before relisting it in Shanghai where it hopes to gain better valuations.
Shares of Wanda Commercial rose 3 percent to HK$47.5 in morning trade, but were still 10 percent lower than the buyout offer of HK$52.8. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.