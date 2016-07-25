HONG KONG, July 25 China's Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd said on Monday one of its
largest shareholders intends to approve the developer's Hong
Kong delisting proposal, as it aims to dispel uncertainty over
whether the proposal can gain sufficient votes.
In a stock exchange filing, Wanda Commercial said China Life
Insurance Co Ltd - which owns around 7.4
percent of its Hong Kong shares - has sent a letter of intent
favouring the delisting.
China Life is joint largest shareholder of the developer's
Hong Kong shares, along with the Kuwait Investment Authority.
Wanda Commercial will seek shareholder approval on Aug. 15
for its plan to delist, after parent Dalian Wanda Group - owned
by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin - offered $4.4 billion in
cash to take the developer private before relisting it in China
in the hope of better valuations.
To gain approval, the proposal needs at least 75 percent of
shareholder votes in favour, and no more than 10 percent of
shareholders voting against it.
Analysts have questioned whether some investors such as
BlackRock Inc - which is estimated to have accumulated
almost 7 percent of Wanda Commercial stock at an average price
of HK$52.44 - would be willing to vote in favour.
Timing Investment, a cornerstone investor holding around 2.5
percent, told Reuters last month it would approve the plan
though the offer price is below the expected 15 percent premium
to the firm's initial public offering (IPO) price.
"It's not as good as expected, but we need to approve. If
the buyout gets blocked, Wanda won't be able to propose taking
it private again for a year, and the share price will once again
be on a downtrend," Timing's Chairman Jiang Ming said.
Dalian Wanda's buyout offer is HK$52.8, 10 percent higher
than the IPO price of HK$48. Shares of Wanda Commercial closed
down 0.5 percent at HK$47.55 on Monday, reflecting investor
concern that the deal may not go through. The Hang Seng Index
gained 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Clare Jim)