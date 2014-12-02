By Matthew Miller and Clare Jim
| BEIJING/HONG KONG
BEIJING/HONG KONG Dec 2 Wang Jianlin plans to
raise as much as $6 billion from selling shares in Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd (IPO-DWC.SS), to help fund the
expansion of an empire built at speed using cheap government
land.
China's fourth-richest man with a net worth of $13.2
billion, according to Forbes, has opened 100 Wanda Plaza
mixed-use developments from 21 just four years ago. Wang is
aided, he has said, by land bought at half the price others
would have paid, from authorities betting on his ability to
boost local economies.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties is now China's largest in
the sector with 178 projects in 112 cities across 29 provinces,
many anchored by malls and hotels alongside office and
residential towers. On Monday, it won approval in Hong Kong to
conduct the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in Asia
Ex-Japan in four years.
But the approval comes at a time when an industry slump is
pulling down earnings, and while eight so-called Wanda Cities -
massive multi-projects - exacerbate its debt burden.
"Dalian Wanda has a lot of projects and they all need
money," said a person familiar with the listing plan, who was
not authorised to speak publicly on the matter so declined to be
identified. "After the IPO, it can also issue bonds which will
help lower funding costs."
Wang has tried to list Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties
before. Regulatory reasons scuppered a Hong Kong IPO in 2005,
and its application in Shanghai lapsed earlier this year with
the bourse saying submitted documents were out of date.
Wang, a former member of the People's Liberation Army, now
plans to take the developer into the world's 10 largest cities
over the next decade, beginning last year with Los Angeles,
Chicago, London, Madrid and Gold Coast.
"China's outbound investment is an inevitable trend," Wang
told the APEC CEO Summit in November.
PROFIT DROP
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, in a filing to the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange, said net profit fell 47 percent in
January-June to 4.97 billion yuan ($807.93 million) due to a
decline in the fair value gain of its properties.
Revenue fell 27 percent in the same period after rising 70
percent over 2012 and 2013, when it peaked at 86.8 billion yuan.
It said the fall came as it completed fewer residential projects
and because selling prices declined following a years-long
government campaign to stop prices spiralling.
Current liabilities rose 21.7 percent in January-June alone
to 219.36 billion yuan. Its gearing ratio - or debt compared
with owners' equity - reached 87.8 percent from 53 percent at
the end of 2013, though its debt-to-asset ratio was 51.6
percent.
Credit-ratings firm Fitch Ratings in November pointed to
Wanda Cities being a "cash drain" but said they were "positive
to Wanda" in the longer term.
"There is a good potential for Wanda City projects to become
famous tourist spots and this can enhance Wanda's brand image,"
Fitch said.
Wang, 60, will remain controlling shareholder after the IPO.
He also heads Dalian Wanda Group, the developer's parent, which
wants to raise overseas sales to 20 percent by 2020, while
increasing revenue to $100 billion from $30 billion.
"We take the initiative and have bargaining power," Wang
told students at Harvard University in 2012. "Our cost of land
acquisition is much cheaper than other companies."
Dalian Wanda Group includes Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd, which
on Friday won approval to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($325.41
million) in a domestic IPO. It also includes Hong Kong-listed
Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd, which changed its name
from Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd in October.
($1 = 6.1515 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Fiona Lau of IFR
in HONG KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing)