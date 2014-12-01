HONG KONG Dec 1 Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd (IPO-DWC.SS), the world's second-largest
developer of shopping malls and office buildings, received
approval on Monday from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an up to
$6 billion initial public offering.
It will be the largest new listing in Asia ex-Japan in four
years.
The company, a unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian
Wanda Group, got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the
exchange. It will start gauging investors' interest for the IPO
starting on Wednesday, with a roadshow starting on Dec. 8, a
source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.
The source declined to be named because the exchange's
decision is not yet public.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Susan
Thomas)