* Developer to gauge interest in up-to-$6 bln IPO from
* IPO roadshow set for Dec 8, pricing slated for Dec 15
* Dalian Wanda IPO largest in Asia ex-Japan in four years
(Adds IPO pricing date, upcoming deals in Asia Pacific, China
real estate market)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 1 Chinese developer Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co has won approval from Hong Kong's stock
exchange for an initial public offering (IPO), which could be
worth up to $6 billion, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties is the world's
second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings.
It plans to use most of the proceeds from the IPO - which would
be the largest new listing in Asia, excluding Japan, in four
years - to fund 10 projects in China as it seeks to exploit
increasing urbanization.
The company, a unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian
Wanda Group, received the go-ahead on Monday from the listing
committee of the exchange, said the source, who declined to be
named because the decision is not yet public.
It will start gauging investors' interest for the IPO from
Wednesday, with a roadshow starting on Dec. 8, pricing slated
for Dec. 15 and its planned market debut a week after that, the
source added. It was not clear what stake it would be selling.
The IPO would be the largest in the Asia-Pacific region,
excluding Japan, since AIA Group Ltd's $20.5 billion
listing in October 2010, adding to a raft of big listings set to
make for a busy end of 2014 in equity capital markets.
It will come on the heels of an upcoming Hong Kong listing
of up to $3.2 billion by CGN Power Co. Ltd, China's largest
nuclear power producer, and a planned IPO of up to $1.5 billion
from BAIC Motor, part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG,
before the end of the year in the city.
State-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd
raised $4.9 billion in an IPO in Australia last month, while
telecoms group Jasmine International PCL launched last week an
up-to-$1.8 billion offering for an infrastructure fund for its
fibre optic cable network in Thailand.
URBANIZATION
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties owns 178 property
projects that include shopping malls, high-end hotels, office
towers and residential buildings.
It ranks behind only Simon Property Group Inc, the
largest U.S. mall owner and world's biggest commercial property
developer, in terms of property square-footage, it said in its
draft IPO prospectus, citing data from real estate consulting
firm DTZ.
It plans to use 90 percent of proceeds to fund the
development of 10 projects across China. The developer is
betting continued urbanization in the country will drive traffic
and sales in its shopping malls and residential apartments.
China's State Council expects the urbanization rate in the
country to reach 60 percent of the population by 2020 from 52.6
percent in 2012, with each percentage point increase adding 13
million people to Chinese cities, Dalian Wanda said in the draft
prospectus.
The company posted profit of 4.92 billion yuan ($800
million) in the six months to June 2014, a 51 percent plunge
from a year earlier as sales dropped to 23.3 billion yuan from
31.8 billion yuan. The decline was mostly due to lower sales of
residential properties and a fall in the fair value of
investment properties.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and HSBC were hired
as sponsors of the IPO, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BOC
International, Goldman Sachs and UBS also leading the
transaction, Thomson Reuters publication IFR has reported.
(1 US dollar = 6.1515 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Denny Thomas and Pravin Char)