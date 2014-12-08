By Elzio Barreto
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 8 Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd, the world's second largest developer of
shopping malls and office buildings, cut the size of its Hong
Kong IPO by around a third to $3.9 billion to lure investors
worried about its huge debt, analysts said.
The company, backed by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin,
launched the deal on Monday and offered 600 million new shares
in a range of HK$41.80-HK$49.60 each, according to a term sheet
seen by Reuters.
It had earlier sought to raise as much as $6 billion via the
deal, Reuters previously reported. Analysts said the company cut
the IPO after some buyers were put off by the 179.7 billion yuan
($29.2 billion) in bond and loan debt it had amassed during a
decade-long, rapid expansion drive.
Dalian Wanda's gearing ratio, a measure of indebtedness,
stood at 87.8 percent at the end of June, according to its draft
prospectus, more than double the industry average of 40-50
percent, analysts said.
"Investors will be concerned about the debt," said Alvin
Cheung, associate director at Prudential Brokerage in Hong Kong.
The IPO is set to be priced on Dec 16. The share are due to
list on Dec 23.
Dalian Wanda's indicative range represents a forecast 2015
price to earnings (P/E) multiple of 7.4-8.9 times, higher than
the median P/E ratio of 5.93 for Chinese real estate companies,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
A group of 11 institutional investors including the Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
Ltd pledged to buy $2 billion worth of shares in the IPO
ahead of the launch.
But the debt levels - in addition to the prolonged slump in
China's real estate market - may put off retail investors
looking for quick gains, analysts said.
"For the retail investors' offering, I don't think people
will borrow on margin for the IPO," said Jasper Chan, corporate
finance officer at Hong Kong brokerage Phillip Securities. "Most
likely the public offer will not be that hot."
(1 US dollar = 6.1501 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)