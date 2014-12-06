BRIEF-Tatts board continues to believe proposed Tabcorp merger is in best interests of shareholders
* Tatts' board continues to believe that proposed tabcorp merger is in best interests of tatts shareholders
HONG KONG Dec 6 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd, the world's second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings, is seeking to raise between $3.2 billion and $3.86 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Saturday.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, a unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group, is offering 600 million new shares in a range of HK$41.80-HK$49.80 each, giving the company market value of between $20.8 billion and $24.7 billion, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The company, which was initially planning to raise up to $6 billion through the IPO, received approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday. The deal is expected to be launched on Dec 8, with pricing slated for Dec 15.
The company did not respond to email seeking comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Tatts' board continues to believe that proposed tabcorp merger is in best interests of tatts shareholders
(Adds hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's European position; investment-grade and junk bond flows) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, April 27 Investors ramped up their exposure to U.S.-based international-focused stock funds on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock. International-focused stock funds attracted $1.8 billion in the week ended A