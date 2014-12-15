HONG KONG Dec 15 Chinese developer Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd will likely price its Hong Kong
initial public offering in the upper half of expectations, IFR
reported on Monday, citing a message from underwriters to
investors.
The company, backed by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has
offered 600 million new shares in the IPO, in an indicative
range of HK$41.80-HK$49.60 each, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters. At the top of expectations, Dalian Wanda would raise
HK$29.8 billion ($3.84 billion).
Investment banks will typically send messages to fund
managers during the bookbuilding process of an IPO to inform
them how the process is coming along and whether investors have
to adjust their bids to increase their chances of getting
allocation on deals.
Dalian Wanda did not immediately return an e-mailed request
for comment on the IPO bookbuilding.
($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)