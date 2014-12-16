HONG KONG Dec 16 Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is set to raise about $3.7 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the top of expectations, IFR reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the plans.

Underwriters to the IPO have recommended the company to price the 600 million new shares at HK$48 each, but a final decision needs to be approved by Dalian Wanda, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares were marketed in an indicative range of HK$41.80 to HK$49.60 each.

That would put the total value of the offer at HK$28.8 billion ($3.71 billion).

Dalian Wanda did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)