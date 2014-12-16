* IPO set to be priced at HK$48/share - sources
* Dalian Wanda to debut on HK stock exchange on Dec 23
* Strongest year for Asia ex-Japan listings since 2010
(Adds comparison to HK IPOs, details of Asia Pacific listings)
HONG KONG, Dec 16 Chinese real estate developer
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is set to raise about
$3.7 billion in Hong Kong's biggest initial public offering
since 2010, capping a banner year for Asia listings buoyed by
surges in Australia and mainland China.
Underwriters to the Dalian Wanda IPO have recommended the
company to price the 600 million new shares at HK$48 apiece,
people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Tuesday.
Dalian Wanda has still to make a final decision on the sale,
designed to raise funds to develop new projects across China.
That price would put the total value of the offer at HK$28.8
billion ($3.71 billion). The shares were marketed in an
indicative range of HK$41.80 to HK$49.60 each ahead of a stock
exchange debut slated for Dec 23.
A raft of listings in Australia as private equity houses
exited investments, combined with the resumption of China
listings and good growth in Hong Kong, mean Asia excluding Japan
is closing out a strong year. Companies have raised $61.6
billion in IPOs so far in 2014 in exchanges in the region,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
That equals a 29 percent surge from the same period last
year, making 2014 the best for the region's equity capital
markets since 2010's record $165 billion of IPOs.
The Dalian Wanda listing would be the largest in Hong Kong
since AIA Group Ltd's $20.5 billion IPO in October
2010. It follows a $3.2 billion Hong Kong offering earlier this
month by China's largest nuclear power producer CGN Power Co Ltd
, and the $4.9 billion Australian IPO from state-owned
health insurer Medibank Private Ltd in November.
Dalian Wanda declined to comment on the IPO pricing.
Boosted by the strength of equity capital markets in Asia
this year, it had earlier sought to raise as much as $6 billion.
But analysts said the company cut the IPO after some buyers were
put off by the 179.7 billion yuan ($29 billion) in bond and loan
debt it had amassed during a decade-long expansion drive.
($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1945 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)