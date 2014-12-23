* Shares fall 2.6 pct on debt, valuation concerns
* $3.7 bln IPO Hong Kong's biggest in 4 years
* AsiaPac IPO volumes up 47 pct so far this year
* HK listings seen little changed in 2015 vs 2014
(Adds equity issuance in 2014, outlook for 2015)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 23 Chinese developer Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd saw its shares skid in
Hong Kong's biggest market debut since 2010 on debt doubts and
valuation concerns, bringing a banner year for Asia-Pacific
listings toward a muted close.
Stock in the world's second-largest developer of shopping
malls and office buildings fell as much as 8.8 percent before
regaining ground. The shares closed 2.6 percent below the
initial public offering price of HK$48.00 late in the afternoon
while the benchmark Hang Seng index was off 0.3 percent.
Dalian Wanda raised about $3.7 billion after pricing its IPO
near the top of its marketing range. That helped lift IPO
proceeds in the region outside Japan to $66.6 billion so far
this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, a 46.8 percent surge
from a year earlier that makes 2014 the best year for equity
capital markets since a record set in 2010.
Hong Kong took the biggest chunk of IPO proceeds in the
region with $26.7 billion as investors flocked to giant-sized
listings in unique sectors such as nuclear power and meat
production. Consulting firm EY expects new listings in the city
to be little changed at HK$200 billion ($25.8 billion) in 2015.
For Dalian Wanda, led by billionaire tycoon Wang Jianlin,
the damp squib market debut, which raised proceeds to fund new
development projects, represents a rare reversal after a
decade-long expansion drive.
That growth has left the company well placed to benefit from
lower interest rates in China and an expected rebound in its
property market, but has come at the price of a hefty debt pile
- about 179.7 billion yuan ($29 billion).
"Retail investors weren't so keen for this Wanda IPO," said
Jasper Chan, corporate finance officer at Hong Kong brokerage
Phillip Securities. "The issue price was a bit higher than (real
estate) competitors."
The company had already scaled back its ambitions in the
IPO, having first planned to raise as much as $6 billion, as
some investors were put off by the scale of its debt, analysts
said.
GF Securities analyst Dennis Yao said in a Dec. 12 report
the outlook for Dalian Wanda's post-IPO performance was
"bearish" because of the company's high valuation compared to
peers and "its low earnings visibility for 2015".
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)