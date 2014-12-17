Fitch: Kenya's Fiscal Plan Suggests Shifting Policy Stance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) The fiscal targets in Kenya's recent Budget Statement suggest a shift away from strongly expansionary fiscal policy, Fitch Ratings says. The impact on Kenya's sovereign credit profile will depend on the authorities' ability to deliver ambitious revenue increases and keep control of spending in an election year. On 30 March, Finance Minister Henry Rotich delivered the FY18 budget covering the fiscal yea