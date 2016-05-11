HONG KONG May 11 Dalian Wanda Group is
reconsidering a plan to take its Hong Kong-listed property arm
private, two sources familiar with the issue said, unnerved by
greater scrutiny of China listings and uncertainty over whether
shareholders will approve the offer price.
China's securities regulator said on Friday it was concerned
by the huge valuation gap between domestic and overseas stocks
and speculation on shares in shell companies, potentially bad
news for firms looking to go home to cash in on rich valuations.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, owned by
China's richest man Wang Jianlin, had been looking to delist
from the Hong Kong bourse just 15 months after its debut,
unhappy with its share performance and preferring to place its
bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing.
It was not immediately clear if a final decision had been
taken by Wanda Group to drop the take-private plan, the sources
told Reuters. One of the issues is an agreement already signed
by Wanda Group with prospective investors to raise $4 billion
for the buyout and they have already paid part of that sum
upfront.
Wanda Commercial did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lisa Jucca)