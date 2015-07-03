HONG KONG, July 3 Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties Co Ltd said on Friday it planned to issue
up to 12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) worth of A-shares to fund
plaza projects in China.
The developer will seek approval from shareholders, the
China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities for
the proposed issue of up to 300 million A shares at a price yet
to be determined, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Dalian Wanda Group, the parent company of Hong Kong-listed
Dalian Wanda Commercial, said in April it would follow an
"asset-light" strategy for its growth plan, seeking outside
investment to finance plazas and selling them after five or
seven years.
In May, Dalian Wanda Group teamed up with China Vanke
to jointly buy land and develop real
estate projects.
($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi)
