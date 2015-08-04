HONG KONG Aug 4 China's Dalian Wanda Group said
it was closing down the country's largest karaoke chain
Superstar, as slowing economic growth and government efforts to
discourage lavish spending hit profits in the entertainment
sector.
The group also said it was closing an unspecified number of
department stores as a boom in e-commerce drove that business
into losses. Media reports had said China's largest property
developer was shutting down nearly half of its 90 stores.
"China's consumer behaviour is undergoing significant
changes, inevitably hurting some large-scale retailers," Qu
Dejun, president of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co
, a unit of Dalian Wanda Group, said in a statement.
Speaking about the karaoke business, Qu said profits had
become very thin due to "related national policy". He did not
specify, but karaoke parlours were popular entertainment venues
for government officials and company executives.
According to Wanda Group's English website, Superstar had
around 90 outlets as of last September and had planned to run
130 outlets by 2015.
Wanda's move comes after Taiwan's Cashbox Partyworld Co
shut down some of its karaoke outlets in China
earlier this year.
