BEIJING Dec 23 Wang Jianlin built Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co into China's most powerful real estate
firm with a mix of savvy political instincts and army-bred
discipline, carefully navigating the country's government-led
business environment.
"Remain close to government, and away from politics," Wang,
60, and now a billionaire, told Reuters this month. "It means
deal more with the authorities," he said, referring to the
Communist Party and the government, "And less with individuals."
In 1988, Wang left the army and borrowed 1 million yuan
($161,000) to start a real estate company in Dalian, northeast
China. He attracted global firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Macquarie Group as partners.
Now the company that pioneered mixed-use commercial
developments in China is making its market debut on Tuesday in
Hong Kong's biggest stock listing since 2010, raising $3.7
billion in the process.
"Wang has found this golden path of how to collaborate with
the government and do things they want him to do," said Raffi
Amit, a professor of entrepreneurship and management at the
University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. "His business model
recognises that the government is an important external
stakeholder."
The Hong Kong listing is a watershed for one of China's
wealthiest businessmen. Predicting the country's rapid
urbanisation is coming to an end, Wang wants to tilt his
business toward tourism and leisure - as well as operations
overseas, a challenge that will test his instinct for targeting
the intersection of business and government outside his home
territory.
Wang told local media at the weekend that he wanted to see
Dalian Wanda earn as much as 30 percent of its revenue outside
China by 2020. He has already engineered the buyout of British
luxury boat maker Sunseeker and the debt-fuelled $2.6 billion
acquisition of U.S. cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
, but greater success overseas will require new contacts.
It's even more important to work with business organisations
instead of government officials offshore, Wang said earlier this
month. "Foreign politicians don't have resources - or limited
resources. It's useless dealing with them."
ARMY LIFE
Wang Jianlin was raised in China's southwest Sichuan
province, the eldest of five brothers. His father was a People's
Liberation Army veteran who joined the Red Army in 1933 and
served alongside Mao Zedong during the Long March of 1934 and
1935.
Wang followed his father into military service when he was
15, advancing to platoon leader before being selected to attend
Dalian Army School in 1978. He later became a staff officer at
the school and served as its deputy director.
Wang, whose group has opened 104 Wanda Plaza shopping malls,
72 luxury hotels and 150 movie theatres in 111 Chinese cities,
owes much of his success to the military discipline he has
brought to Dalian Wanda.
"His army experience left a deep impression. He's very
decisive," said Liu Chuanzhi, the founder of computer giant
Lenovo Group Ltd and Wang's long-time friend.
Wang started out buying construction quotas from one of
Dalian's three state-owned property developers and taking on
jobs nobody else wanted: redeveloping slum housing. The local
government, led by now-disgraced former mayor Bo Xilai,
supported Dalian Wanda at the time.
The firm added a bathroom to each flat, a privilege then
enjoyed only by senior officials, allowing Dalian Wanda to sell
the apartments at premium prices. When he saw a peak in
residential housing sales at the end of the 1990s, Wang shifted
his focus to commercial property.
He also took control of Dalian's football team in 1994, at a
time when Bo elevated the sport as an important calling card for
the city. Wang renamed the club Dalian Wanda and over the next
six years it won four national league championships.
"That gave him brand recognition, which no other developer
had," said Amit of Wharton School. "Everybody knew what that
name stood for."
Last year brought a moment that symbolised Wang's shrewdness
in business dealings. At a glitzy event outside of Qingdao, in
eastern China, Wang celebrated the groundbreaking for an $8.1
billion film studio and tourism development alongside guests
like Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and John Travolta.
On that same afternoon, 350 kilometres to the west at a
courthouse in Jinan, Bo was convicted of corruption and abuse of
power, sealing the fate of another local industrialist, Xu Ming,
who admitted to forking out millions to Bo's family.
'TOUGH NEGOTIATOR'
The Dalian Wanda brand caught the attention of Wal-Mart in
2000, when it was looking to partner with local property firms
with "a vision of development that serves customers", said Joe
Hatfield, who led the world's biggest retailer's China business
for 12 years.
Wal-Mart's participation in Dalian Wanda's commercial
expansion created a virtuous circle.
Once Australia's Macquarie Bank started to co-invest with
Dalian Wanda, Wang abandoned his earlier tactic of selling off
property. He started a leasing arm, launched his own cinema
chain and began building hotels to increase traffic at his
commercial properties.
Wal-Mart emphasised the importance of professionalised
management, developing training sessions for Dalian Wanda
executives, Hatfield said.
The success of the early commercial properties also gave
Wang more leverage in negotiations with local governments. At
meetings with local officials, Wang persuasively argued their
interests were aligned.
"He was a tough negotiator," Hatfield said.
