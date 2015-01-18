HONG KONG Jan 18 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group said on Sunday it was aiming to lower the
contribution from its property business to less than 35 percent
of revenue by 2020 from the current 66 percent as China's
urbanization drive winds down.
It also said it wanted to boost sales from cultural,
tourism, finance and e-commerce businesses as the group speeds
up diversification.
In an economy seeing the slowest growth in 24 years and an
industry suffering excess supply and high land prices, group
chairman Wang Jianlin, China's fourth-richest man, said last
month China's era of rapid urbanization would end within a
decade.
The parent company of newly listed-Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties, the world's second-largest commercial
property developer, said in a statement that by 2020, it aims to
increase its total assets and sales by 87 percent and 147
percent, to 1 trillion yuan ($161.1 billion) and 600 billion
yuan, respectively.
It also said net profit would reach 60 billion yuan, of
which over 20 percent would come from overseas. Sales income
from overseas business was insignificant at the moment, a
company spokesman told Reuters, as the group did not start
investments until 2012.
Dalian Wanda Group announced on Saturday its 2014 property
sales were 160.2 billion yuan, up 26.8 percent from a year
earlier, while rental income grew 32.7 percent to 11.1 billion
yuan.
The group on Sunday said it also aims to lift the
contribution of rental profit by pushing forward an "asset-light
model" to dilute the impact of property and market cycles and
downturns.
"Under the new normal of China's economic development, the
asset-light model will be more suitable for a country strategy
that is based on domestic consumption, and it will be more
welcomed by local governments and company partners," the company
said in the statement.
