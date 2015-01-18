HONG KONG Jan 18 Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Sunday it was aiming to lower the contribution from its property business to less than 35 percent of revenue by 2020 from the current 66 percent as China's urbanization drive winds down.

It also said it wanted to boost sales from cultural, tourism, finance and e-commerce businesses as the group speeds up diversification.

In an economy seeing the slowest growth in 24 years and an industry suffering excess supply and high land prices, group chairman Wang Jianlin, China's fourth-richest man, said last month China's era of rapid urbanization would end within a decade.

The parent company of newly listed-Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, the world's second-largest commercial property developer, said in a statement that by 2020, it aims to increase its total assets and sales by 87 percent and 147 percent, to 1 trillion yuan ($161.1 billion) and 600 billion yuan, respectively.

It also said net profit would reach 60 billion yuan, of which over 20 percent would come from overseas. Sales income from overseas business was insignificant at the moment, a company spokesman told Reuters, as the group did not start investments until 2012.

Dalian Wanda Group announced on Saturday its 2014 property sales were 160.2 billion yuan, up 26.8 percent from a year earlier, while rental income grew 32.7 percent to 11.1 billion yuan.

The group on Sunday said it also aims to lift the contribution of rental profit by pushing forward an "asset-light model" to dilute the impact of property and market cycles and downturns.

"Under the new normal of China's economic development, the asset-light model will be more suitable for a country strategy that is based on domestic consumption, and it will be more welcomed by local governments and company partners," the company said in the statement. ($1 = 6.2 yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)