BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
BEIJING, March 21 China's Wanda Cinemas, the cinema subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, will install 780 sets of RealD Inc 3D equipment in cinemas in China over the next three years, the company said on its website on Friday.
Dalian Wanda is a Chinese conglomerate with interests in commercial property, hotels and tourism. In 2012 it bought U.S. cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc for $2.6 billion.
California, U.S.-based RealD licenses 3D equipment to cinemas in more than 1,000 cinemas in 74 countries. (Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by William Hardy)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.