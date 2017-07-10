FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 days
Dalian Wanda says to sell China tourism projects, hotels to Sunac for $9.3 bln
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 2:41 AM / in 3 days

Dalian Wanda says to sell China tourism projects, hotels to Sunac for $9.3 bln

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group said on Monday it will sell 91 percent of 13 tourism projects, as well as 76 hotels in China to Sunac China for a total of 63.18 billion yuan ($9.3 billion).

The conglomerate, China's largest commercial property developer, said in a statement it will sell the stake in the tourism projects to the Tianjin-based developer for 29.58 billion yuan and the hotels for 33.6 billion yuan.

Sunac's shares in Hong Kong were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of what it said would be a "very substantial acquisition" announcement. ($1 = 6.8023 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.