BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Aug 29 China's privately-held Dalian Wanda group said on Friday it would set up a 5 billion yuan ($814 million) Wanda e-commerce joint venture with Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc.
The joint venture will be 70 percent owned by Wanda, while Chinese internet giants Tencent and Baidu will hold 15 percent respectively, Wanda said in a press release.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter