LONDON, Sept 26 WANdisco PLC, which
ensures companies can access vital applications and data through
crises like data centre failures, signed a partnership on
Thursday with Hortonworks, which provides software on which many
such applications are written.
Its Chief Executive David Richards said London-listed
WANdisco's business in "big data" - the ability to store, manage
and curate massive amounts of information - was already growing
quickly and the Hortonworks tie-up would give it a boost.
WANdisco provides continuous-availability software to
companies like banks and telecom groups, helping them make use
of data stored remotely in various different locations on
"Cloud" servers, so it will survive any unexpected outage or
crisis.
Hortonworks develops and distributes Apache Hadoop, an
open-source software framework, supported by companies including
Microsoft and SAP. Many major banks create
vital business and trading applications using the software.
The partnership will allow these clients better to safeguard
new "big data" application created on Apache Hadoop.
"It's a game-changer for us, in which the way we go to
market in the big data space is becoming the de facto continuous
availability solution," Richards said in an interview on
Thursday.
WANdisco, which listed in London last year rather than in
the United States, where most tech companies launch initial
public offerings, raised 19 million pounds ($31 million) in a
placing of 2 million new shares at 950 pence each on Thursday to
help fund its growth.
Demand for the new shares was strong, with the order book
closing in just a few hours, and WANdisco said the offer
attracted a mixture of existing and new investors.
Panmure Gordon's Fred Walsh, lead banker on the placing,
said: "It shows there's a market there to support these growth
companies. To do a deal like that for a small cap in that quick
time is a great testament to the company and its products."
Shares in the company, which have more than trebled in the
last 12 months, were down 3.8 percent at 980 pence after the
placing on Thursday.