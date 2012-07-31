July 31 W&T Offshore Inc, an oil and
natural gas producer, could spend as much as $3 billion on
acquisitions by the end of the year as it is seeing a plethora
of assets up for sale, its chief executive said.
"All I know is that we're in a lot of data rooms," Tracy
Krohn said on a conference call on Tuesday.
"There's a lot more assets for sale than have traditionally
been in the past. I just have to believe that we'll get our fair
share of them."
Shares of the company rose 17 percent to a near three-month
high of $19.29 after the company posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on lower costs.
W&T, valued at about $1.22 billion, said its revolving bank
credit facility of $650 million was largely undrawn and can be
used for an acquisition.