Aug 25 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Says H1 net loss at 15.5 million yuan (2.52 million US dollar)

* Says shares face listing suspension risk after reporting two straight years of losses and expecting 9-mth loss

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mHYvzL; bit.ly/1BUNlBw

