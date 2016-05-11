PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Wangsu Science and Technology :
* Says it to use 200 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidairy in Xiamen
* Says the new subsidiary to be engaged in development of software and integration services of information systems
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLCq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HALIFAX, England, May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure did not undermine security or essential services if she wins next month's national election.