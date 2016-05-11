May 11 Wangsu Science and Technology :

* Says it to use 200 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidairy in Xiamen

* Says the new subsidiary to be engaged in development of software and integration services of information systems

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLCq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )