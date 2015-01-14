BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 80-110 percent y/y at 426.8-497.9 million yuan ($68.89-80.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yihjwX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees