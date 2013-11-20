Fitch Upgrades Altria's Ratings to 'A-' Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Altria Group, Inc.'s (Altria) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Altria's short-term ratings have been affirmed. Altria had approximately $14 billion of total outstanding debt as of Dec. 31, 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The ratings upgrade reflects the funda