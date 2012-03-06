* 2011 net profit up 17 pct, beats forecast
* Analysts expect higher profitability this year
* Shares reverse early loss to end up 4 pct
(Add background, update stock price)
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 6 Want Want China
Holdings Ltd, one of the country's top food and
beverage makers and distributors, on Tuesday posted a
forecast-beating 17 percent rise in 2011 net profit, sending its
shares up 4 percent.
"The (financial) performance was stronger than the market
had expected despite the high-cost environment," said Linus Yip,
chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "As Beijing aims
to boost domestic consumption in the year ahead, companies such
as Want Want will benefit."
The stock, which was down 2.8 percent ahead of the results
announcement, reversed its morning loss to hit a session high of
HK$7.90 on Tuesday afternoon, the highest since Jan. 26, before
ending at HK$7.82. It outperformed a 2.2 percent decline by the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Want Want, known in China for its rice crackers and snacks,
posted a net profit of $419.5 million for the year ended
December, up from a $358.4 million profit in 2010 and beating a
consensus forecast of $399.1 million profit from a poll by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Turnover grew 31.3 percent to $2.95 billion.
Want Want, which became a constituent of the blue chip Hang
Seng Index last year after massive gains in its share price
since listing in 2008, competes with China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
, and Tingyi (Cayman islands) Holding Corp,
which has announced a tie-up with PepsiCo Inc's China
business.
Its rivals in China also includes the world's largest food
company Nestle SA, which is building a 2.5 billion
yuan ($396 million) joint venture milk supply centre in
northeast China, and French foodmaker Danone SA in
terms of dairy products.
COST PRESSURE
Want Want said its gross profit margin fell 2.8 percentage
points to 34.8 percent in 2011 from 37.6 percent in the previous
year, on an increase in prices of raw materials including sugar,
milk powder, potato starch, rice and palm oil. Labour costs also
climbed.
Chairman Tsai Eng-Meng said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse that Want Want would continue to control costs to ensure
profits were not "materially eroded by inflation".
Analysts said Want Want's profitability should improve this
year raw materials prices may have peaked in mid-2011.
Rice crackers accounted for 27.7 percent of total revenue,
with dairy products and beverages at 47.3 percent, and snack
foods at 24.5 percent. Revenue growth for all product segments
grew more than 30 percent year-on-year.
Want Want, which was established in Taiwan in 1992 and
entered the mainland China market in the same year, said last
August that it was setting up a food processing joint venture
with Natori Co Ltd and Marubeni Corp. It also
entered into a technology licencing agreement with Morinaga Milk
Industry Co Ltd last November, aiming to enter China's
chilled products market.
(Editing by Charlie Zhu and Chris Lewis)