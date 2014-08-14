Aug 14 Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan (243.82 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 15

* Says H1 net profit up 353.51 percent y/y at 242.06 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kDgGe8; bit.ly/1mLTfuv; bit.ly/1ruqfKM

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)